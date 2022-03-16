IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

09:10

Josh Peck, star of Nickelodeon’s hit 2004 show “Drake & Josh,” speaks to NBC News’ Joe Fryer about his new memoir, “Happy People Are Annoying.” Peck also opens up about his struggles with various addictions and what he’s learned from his recovery.March 16, 2022

