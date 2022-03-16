Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness
Josh Peck, star of Nickelodeon’s hit 2004 show “Drake & Josh,” speaks to NBC News’ Joe Fryer about his new memoir, “Happy People Are Annoying.” Peck also opens up about his struggles with various addictions and what he’s learned from his recovery.March 16, 2022
