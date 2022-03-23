Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to star as legendary “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson in an upcoming biopic. The series, being called “The King of Late Night,” will follow Carson’s career from New York to Los Angeles. No word yet on when or where the series will debut.March 23, 2022
