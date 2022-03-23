IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to star as legendary "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson in an upcoming biopic. The series, being called "The King of Late Night," will follow Carson's career from New York to Los Angeles. No word yet on when or where the series will debut.March 23, 2022

