Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star as Uber founder Travis Kalanick in new series
Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt is stepping into the shoes of Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick in Showtime’s new series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” In a new trailer, he’s seen starring alongside Uma Thurman as Ariana Huffington and Kyler Chandler as venture capitalist Bill Gurley. The series premieres Feb. 27.Jan. 11, 2022
