Australian prime minister: Israel's World Central Kitchen explanation is 'not good enough'
01:08
Now Playing
José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post
02:24
UP NEXT
Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers
02:22
Chef Jose Andres says Israeli attack targeted aid workers 'systematically'
01:40
Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers
03:12
Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
02:30
'Humanity lost a very good solider': friend reacts to death of worker killed in airstrike
04:13
‘It was devastating’: Aid worker reacts to death of colleague in Israeli air-strike
05:41
White House: Biden called chef José Andrés after Israeli strike killed aid workers
00:43
White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers
01:18
Grief and prayers for aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
01:31
Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths
02:02
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza
02:23
Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza
00:50
At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike
01:22
Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria
01:40
Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria
00:53
Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem
01:05
U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation
02:06
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire
02:06
José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post
02:24
Copied
Copied
President Biden is set to hold a critical phone call with Israel’s prime minister after the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed seven aid workers. Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, is accusing Israel of systematically targeting the group. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.April 4, 2024
Australian prime minister: Israel's World Central Kitchen explanation is 'not good enough'
01:08
Now Playing
José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post
02:24
UP NEXT
Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers
02:22
Chef Jose Andres says Israeli attack targeted aid workers 'systematically'
01:40
Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers
03:12
Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
02:30
'Humanity lost a very good solider': friend reacts to death of worker killed in airstrike
04:13
‘It was devastating’: Aid worker reacts to death of colleague in Israeli air-strike
05:41
White House: Biden called chef José Andrés after Israeli strike killed aid workers
00:43
White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers
01:18
Grief and prayers for aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
01:31
Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths
02:02
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza
02:23
Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza
00:50
At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike
01:22
Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria
01:40
Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria
00:53
Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem
01:05
U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation
02:06
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire