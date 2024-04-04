IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post
April 4, 202402:24

José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post

02:24

President Biden is set to hold a critical phone call with Israel’s prime minister after the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed seven aid workers. Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, is accusing Israel of systematically targeting the group. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.April 4, 2024

José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post

