    Jordan Peele opens up on tightlipped new project ‘Nope’

TODAY

Jordan Peele opens up on tightlipped new project ‘Nope’

Oscar winner Jordan Peele sits down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about his new horror film, “Nope,” and reveals why it could not have been made five years ago. Peele also gives a tour of the newest attraction on the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot: a replica of the movie’s set.July 13, 2022

Jordan Peele says that race has informed his ‘entire artistic journey’

    Jordan Peele opens up on tightlipped new project ‘Nope’

