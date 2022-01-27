Jonah Hill jokes about Baby Yoda ‘fistfight’ on Instagram
Jonah Hill is opening up about his ongoing feud with Baby Yoda. Hill took to Instagram earlier this week to clarify that a black eye he had was from surfing and not from a fistfight between him and the Mandalorian star.Jan. 27, 2022
