Jon Stewart returns to big ratings (and mixed reviews)
Feb. 20, 202401:07

  • Design the Look: Deborah Won makes outfits for Hoda & Jenna

    05:23

  • Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss talk ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

    05:44

  • Hoda Kotb says she has ‘great love and admiration’ for Kelly Rowland

    00:46

  • Joe Manganiello, Usher, Brad Pitt and more Hollywood scoop

    05:21

  • Vanessa Williams to star in 'Devil Wears Prada' musical in London

    02:05

  • Josh Radnor talks about his latest role that's taking him to the stage

    04:20

  • Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison talk new sitcom ‘Extended Family’

    05:36

  • See New York's Met Museum exhibition on Harlem Renaissance

    05:27

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Feb. 20, 2024

    01:41

  • Beyoncé shares the story behind her pixie haircut

    00:48

  • Here are the top Oscar-winning movies in the best picture category

    01:26

  • Roger Federer to be showcased in new Prime Video documentary

    01:02
    Savannah Guthrie opens up about the power of faith in new book

    08:28

  • 4 winter hacks to keep you warm, healthy and cozy

    04:29

  • Michael B. Jordan on how he's helping to empower HBCU athletes

    03:36

  • Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

    04:59

  • See designer Papa Oppong's custom designs for Hoda & Jenna

    07:20

  • Margaret Qualley talks ‘Drive-Away Dolls’, Lana Del Rey song

    04:48

  • Hilary Swank talks new film, late father, story behind twins' names

    05:17

Jon Stewart returns to big ratings (and mixed reviews)

01:07

After a nearly nine-year hiatus, Jon Stewart returned to “The Daily Show,” clinching the No. 1 spot across cable in the time spot. Not all the reviews were positive, and Stewart had thoughts for the critics!Feb. 20, 2024

    Savannah Guthrie opens up about the power of faith in new book

    08:28

  • 4 winter hacks to keep you warm, healthy and cozy

    04:29

  • Michael B. Jordan on how he's helping to empower HBCU athletes

    03:36

  • Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

    04:59

  • See designer Papa Oppong's custom designs for Hoda & Jenna

    07:20

  • Margaret Qualley talks ‘Drive-Away Dolls’, Lana Del Rey song

    04:48

  • Hilary Swank talks new film, late father, story behind twins' names

    05:17

