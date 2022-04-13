IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Jon Batiste talks recent nuptials, how music is a spiritual practice

10:19

Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste talks his big Grammy wins, recent nuptials, and the New Orleans influence in his music, saying “I feel like the whole of New Orleans is celebrated by this win.” Batiste also puts his music creativity on display in a game where he must play a tune that fits the mood of the setting given.April 13, 2022

