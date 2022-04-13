Jon Batiste talks recent nuptials, how music is a spiritual practice

- UP NEXT
Barbara Streisand leaves encouraging letter to ‘Funny Girl’ star Beanie Feldstein04:56
Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson on ‘Wrath’ thriller05:05
Jon Batiste talks collaborative effort on album, future music06:03
Willie Geist reveals how he got out of 'friend zone' with his wife03:44
Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'02:48
Kurt Cobain’s guitar from 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' up for auction00:46
Britney Spears announces she's expecting her third child01:43
See the biggest winners and upsets at the CMT Music Awards01:44
Spring Cha-Ching! Fan answers trivia to win cash02:59
Lizzo reveals hidden interest: reading psychology books!05:07
Lizzo's busy week: New song, new shapewear line, hosting ‘SNL’05:18
Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok00:58
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are engaged again: See the green ring!02:30
Will Smith’s family makes 1st appearances following Oscars ban01:48
Ed Sheeran speaks out after copyright case win: ‘No choice’00:36
TODAY exclusively reveals finalists for 2022 Billboard Music Awards01:55
Pink Floyd releases new song in support of Ukraine00:39
Michelle Yeoh talks new film, Everything Everywhere All At Once’04:51
2022 Grammys top moments, Selena Gomez’s social media hiatus04:52
Netflix responds to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ movie rap00:54
