Jon Batiste performs ‘Cry’ on the TODAY plaza

- Now Playing
Jon Batiste performs ‘Cry’ on the TODAY plaza04:12
- UP NEXT
Jon Batiste performs Grammy-winning song ‘Freedom’ on TODAY05:50
Jon Batiste on music’s ‘spiritual practice,’ performs ‘Tell the Truth’05:23
Jon Batiste performs ‘I Need You’ live on TODAY03:03
James Bay talks being a new dad, performs new single ‘One Life’05:34
BRELAND performs ‘Praise the Lord’ and ‘Natural’ live on TODAY05:26
Gavin DeGraw performs ‘Face the River’ live on TODAY05:14
Vance Joy performs ‘Clarity’ live on TODAY05:40
The Ton3s perform their new single ‘Got So Much Love’ on TODAY06:10
Ava Max performs her hit song ‘Kings & Queens’ on TODAY04:43
Ava Max performs ‘Maybe You’re The Problem’ on TODAY05:04
Lainey Wilson performs ‘Heart Like A Truck’ live on TODAY06:00
Harry Styles performs ‘Golden’ on TODAY03:44
Harry Styles performs fan-favorite ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on TODAY03:03
Harry Styles performs ‘Daylight’ live on the TODAY plaza04:17
Harry Styles performs new song ‘Boyfriends’ live on TODAY03:11
Watch Harry Styles perform 'Late Night Talking' live on TODAY03:43
Harry Styles performs ‘As It Was’ live on TODAY02:51
Josh Groban performs ‘She’ live on TODAY03:35
Mandy Moore performs ‘Little Dreams’ live on TODAY04:45
- Now Playing
Jon Batiste performs ‘Cry’ on the TODAY plaza04:12
- UP NEXT
Jon Batiste performs Grammy-winning song ‘Freedom’ on TODAY05:50
Jon Batiste on music’s ‘spiritual practice,’ performs ‘Tell the Truth’05:23
Jon Batiste performs ‘I Need You’ live on TODAY03:03
James Bay talks being a new dad, performs new single ‘One Life’05:34
BRELAND performs ‘Praise the Lord’ and ‘Natural’ live on TODAY05:26
Play All
Play All