    Jon Batiste on music’s ‘spiritual practice,’ performs ‘Tell the Truth’

TODAY

Jon Batiste on music’s ‘spiritual practice,’ performs ‘Tell the Truth’

05:23

As the Citi Concert Series continues, Jon Batiste talks about the “spiritual practice” of being on stage saying, “I love the people! They give me energy and I give them my love.” He also gives a live performance his song, “Tell the Truth,” from his award winning album “We Are” on the plaza.June 17, 2022

    Jon Batiste on music’s ‘spiritual practice,’ performs ‘Tell the Truth’

TODAY

