IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From Lands’ End to Sharper Image, exclusive deals up to 50% off gifts for dad (and yourself)

  • Now Playing

    Jon Batiste on celebrating joys of life through performing music

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    See Beyoncé’s British Vogue cover following album announcement

    00:28

  • Beyoncé reveals release date for 7th studio album, ‘Renaissance’

    06:40

  • Austin Butler talks overcoming shyness in order to become Elvis

    06:33

  • Pharrell Williams on his ‘Something in the Water’ music festival

    04:14

  • ‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger

    00:57

  • Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection letters

    05:29

  • Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

    01:51

  • Free summer entertainment ideas: Movies, events, books and more

    04:17

  • Jennifer Nettles talks honoring heroes in ‘American Anthems’

    04:40

  • On Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, her impact still resonates

    03:22

  • Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ cover album debuts at No. 1

    00:33

  • Check out the first trailer for HBO series ‘Menudo: Forever Young’

    00:56

  • Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in star-studded ceremony

    00:45

  • BD Wong, Campbell Scott talk joining last installment of 'Jurassic'

    05:07

  • Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional while speaking on divorce and loss

    05:32

  • Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

    00:29

  • Jennifer Lopez kicks off Tribeca Festival with ‘Halftime’

    01:01

  • Noodle the Pug makes it a 'Bones Day' with new children's book

    03:51

  • 11-year-old stuns Simon Cowell on 'AGT' singing 'Amazing Grace'

    01:38

TODAY

Jon Batiste on celebrating joys of life through performing music

04:46

As the Citi Concert series continues, Jon Batiste talks about finding joy in life and that “performance is a way for people to connect to light in a very dark time...Joy is hard to come by and I believe that it should be celebrate when you have it,” he says adding that performing is “such a calling for me.”June 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jon Batiste on celebrating joys of life through performing music

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    See Beyoncé’s British Vogue cover following album announcement

    00:28

  • Beyoncé reveals release date for 7th studio album, ‘Renaissance’

    06:40

  • Austin Butler talks overcoming shyness in order to become Elvis

    06:33

  • Pharrell Williams on his ‘Something in the Water’ music festival

    04:14

  • ‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger

    00:57

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All