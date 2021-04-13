Johnson & Johnson is ‘still a safe vaccine,’ says Dr. John Torres

NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY and weighs in on the CDC and FDA recommendation that the U.S. pauses distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. “They can’t make a direct link, but they just want to make sure that link is not there,” he says. “This is a message going out to doctors more than it is going out to the general public.” He also shares what recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should know and how long he thinks the pause will last.