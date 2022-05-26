IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Johnny Depp testifies again, denies Amber Heard assault allegations

04:58

With just one day left in closing arguments in the shocking trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Depp took to the stand to defend his stance. Supermodel Kate Moss also took to the stand to dispute a claim that he pushed her down the stairs when they dated in the 90’s. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.May 26, 2022

Johnny Depp testifies again, denies ‘insane’ allegations from Amber Heard

