John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family 01:00
Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.
Jan. 3, 2022 Read More
