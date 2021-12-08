John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)
05:38
Chart-topping singer and “The Voice” coach John Legend joins TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to talk about his upcoming Las Vegas residency, calling “a chance to reflect on your entire career.” He also talks about family life with wife Chrissy Teigen and his plans to get a tattoo designed by his daughter Luna.Dec. 8, 2021
