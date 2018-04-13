John Boehner: Trump firing Mueller, Rosenstein would be ‘a very bad idea’

In an exclusive TODAY interview, former Speaker of the House John Boehner says it would be “a very bad idea” for President Trump to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller, but says the president is “mostly doing the right things.” He also talks about reversing his position on the use of medical marijuana, but adds that the “states ought to decide” about the legalization of recreational marijuana.