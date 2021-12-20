IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe Manchin says he won’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better bill 02:18
In a potentially fatal blow to President Biden's massive domestic agenda, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced he will not support the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, leaving the president and his party scrambling to respond. NBC senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.
Dec. 20, 2021
