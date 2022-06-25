IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization

    Norway nightclub shooting investigated as possible terrorist attack

  • Benny Drama on his road to comedy impersonating celebrities

  • How an LGBTQ foster child found a loving home with two moms

  • Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

  • ‘All Moms’ authors share how their kids helped craft their book

TODAY

Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization

Saturday TODAY’s very own Joe Fryer was named “Journalist of the Year” by the Association of LGBTQ Journalists. The award honors an LGBTQ journalist whose “exceptional abilities, integrity and distinctive work brought honor to the profession within the past year.”June 25, 2022

NBC's Joe Fryer wins GLAAD Media Award for TODAY report on HIV/AIDS epidemic

