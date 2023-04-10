Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

During the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, President Joe Biden spoke to TODAY's Al Roker in an informal conversation about whether he'll run in 2024, saying "I plan on running."April 10, 2023

Joe Biden on presidential run in 2024: 'I plan on running'

