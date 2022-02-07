Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie
08:26
Share this -
copied
Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on “Full House,” remembers the late Bob Saget in an interview with NBC’s Joe Fryer. Sweetin also discusses her recent engagement and her latest movie, “Just Swipe,” which will stream on demand on Feb. 8.Feb. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie
08:26
UP NEXT
Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?
02:00
Shaun White answers the biggest snowboarding questions
05:01
Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy
05:35
David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet
05:31
‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’