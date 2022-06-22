IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joaquina Kalukango talks Tony win for ‘Paradise Square’

Broadway star Joaquina Kalukango joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her jaw-dropping performance during the 2022 Tony Awards and going on to win the prize for lead actress in a musical that night. She also talks about the loving support from family and teachers that she has received over the years.June 22, 2022

