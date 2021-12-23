Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview
07:27
In this flashback interview from Dec. 19, 2005, author Joan Didion talks with TODAY's Katie Couric about the death of her husband and daughter, as recounted in her book "The Year of Magical Thinking."Dec. 23, 2021
