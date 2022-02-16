Jimmy O. Yang shares recipe for Asian-inspired breakfast of champions
06:11
Jimmy O. Yang is best known for his roles in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Love Hard,” but during the pandemic he took on another role as a cooking sensation in his series “Jimmy’s Kitchen.” He joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY live to share a recipe for miso soup and a breakfast dish with eggs and kimchi.Feb. 16, 2022
