IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 expert-approved ways to tidy up your closet, laundry room and more

  • ‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet

    05:33

  • Stephen Merchant talks ‘The Outlaws,’ lasting legacy of ‘The Office’

    04:40

  • Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden talk teaming up for spy series ‘Slow Horses’

    04:54

  • Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win

    06:39
  • UP NEXT

    Amy Schumer kicks off Oscars by roasting the stars

    01:17

  • Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

    05:10

  • Amy Schumer is Hoda Kotb’s latest guest on ‘Making Space’ podcast

    01:14

  • New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

    02:31

  • Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

    03:37

  • Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts

    03:24

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31

  • Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

    08:04

  • Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business

    04:14

  • The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

    02:30

  • Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

    00:43

  • James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

    00:29

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia

    04:45

  • Lily Collins talks working alongside her husband, director Charlie McDowell, in 'Windfall'

    02:03

  • Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV

    06:22

TODAY

Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win

06:39

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon sits down with Hoda Kotb on TODAY to talk about his new children’s book, “Nana Loves You More,” saying it’s a creative way to tell someone they’re going to become a grandmother. Fallon also opens up about the "tsunami of emotions" he felt as he watched Questlove win an Oscar for his "Summer of Soul" documentary.March 28, 2022

  • ‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet

    05:33

  • Stephen Merchant talks ‘The Outlaws,’ lasting legacy of ‘The Office’

    04:40

  • Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden talk teaming up for spy series ‘Slow Horses’

    04:54

  • Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win

    06:39
  • UP NEXT

    Amy Schumer kicks off Oscars by roasting the stars

    01:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All