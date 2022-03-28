Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win
“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon sits down with Hoda Kotb on TODAY to talk about his new children’s book, “Nana Loves You More,” saying it’s a creative way to tell someone they’re going to become a grandmother. Fallon also opens up about the "tsunami of emotions" he felt as he watched Questlove win an Oscar for his "Summer of Soul" documentary.March 28, 2022
