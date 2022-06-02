IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Jimmy Fallon reveals Tina Fey’s keys to success

00:47

When catching up with Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon revealed what he learned from Tina Fey during their early years together at “Saturday Night Live.” According to Fallon, Fey’s keys to success include pulling all nighters and eating veggie Subway sandwiches!June 2, 2022

