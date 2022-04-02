Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel pulled off an epic prank Friday night by hosting each other’s shows. Kimmel appeared in the Tonight Show studio in 30 Rock and Fallon in Los Angeles for a prank they say they’ve been planning for 2 years.
April 2, 2022
