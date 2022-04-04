Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke
01:41
Share this -
copied
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel gave fans a special surprise after they traded places on each other’s late-night talk shows for April Fool’s Day. The hosts later revealed they kept their plan a secret for two years to make the switch happen.April 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money
02:16
Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’
09:38
Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys
05:08
Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?
04:16
5 new book releases to read this April
04:00
Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco