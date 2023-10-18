Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker

See how Amazon is using new robots to deliver orders even faster
Rep. Jim Jordan lost his first attempt to become speaker of the House, coming up 17 votes short — but he vows to continue fighting for the role. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY, and Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker weighs in on how long this process could last.Oct. 18, 2023
