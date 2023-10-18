IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker

05:03

Rep. Jim Jordan lost his first attempt to become speaker of the House, coming up 17 votes short — but he vows to continue fighting for the role. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY, and Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker weighs in on how long this process could last.Oct. 18, 2023

