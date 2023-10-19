Couple adopts puppy that wouldn’t stop smiling at them
Jim Jordan loses support during second bid to become speaker
House Republicans are expected to hold a third vote Thursday to elect a new speaker after Rep. Jim Jordan failed for a second time to win the gavel on Wednesday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Oct. 19, 2023
