Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19
05:03
Share this -
copied
Comedian Jim Gaffigan joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his 9th special, “Comedy Monster,” streaming now on Netflix, and discusses the challenges of performing in a comedy club where everyone is wearing masks. Gaffigan recounts his recent trip to Disney World and Universal with his family joking that, “there is no pandemic in Florida.”Jan. 5, 2022
Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work
04:52
Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitation
05:20
Lily Collins and Ashley Park on becoming ‘friendship soulmates’ as adults
03:25
Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022
04:23
Now Playing
Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19