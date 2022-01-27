Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy05:35
UP NEXT
David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet05:31
How a group of moms built a habit of self-care through surfing in Hawaii03:50
‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’04:58
Francia Raisa on co-starring alongside Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’04:18
Voice actor behind Bart Simpson reflects on ‘The Simpsons’06:51
‘Cheer’ stars on season two, fame and why viewers connect with the show03:42
‘Shop All Day’: January reset25:03
Fran Drescher on why every human should own a dog04:09
Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries25:03
The cast of ‘Euphoria’ teases the biggest changes of season two06:33
Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress05:40
Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy05:35
In this episode of TODAY’s “What I Watch” series, Jim Gaffigan shares the comedians he watches when he needs a laugh and reveals how he prepares for his stand-up shows.Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy05:35
UP NEXT
David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet05:31
How a group of moms built a habit of self-care through surfing in Hawaii03:50
‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’04:58
Francia Raisa on co-starring alongside Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’04:18
Voice actor behind Bart Simpson reflects on ‘The Simpsons’06:51