Jim Carrey reprises ‘Cable Guy’ role for Verizon Super Bowl commercial
00:38
Share this -
copied
Actor Jim Carrey is reprising his iconic role as Chip Douglas from the 1996 comedy “The Cable Guy.” Just like in the movie, Carrey is just looking to “connect” in the Verizon 5G internet ad.Feb. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Jim Carrey reprises ‘Cable Guy’ role for Verizon Super Bowl commercial
00:38
UP NEXT
Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy Bowl
00:44
Hoda and Jenna (and 2 fans!) compete in football-themed relay
04:45
Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani
00:36
Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-up
00:45
TODAY anchors star in 70s-themed Super Bowl PSA: Go behind the scenes