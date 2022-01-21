Jim Belushi embraces latest role as cannabis farmer
05:35
Share this -
copied
Actor Jim Belushi joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the second season of his hit show “Growing Belushi.” The actor talks about how the business is going, his celebrity friends who stop by this season and how hard it was to get into the cannabis business. “I felt like a cross between Bill Murray and Elmer Fudd,” he says.Jan. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Jim Belushi embraces latest role as cannabis farmer
05:35
UP NEXT
Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal
00:40
Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show
02:15
Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo
05:03
Mahershala Ali reveals how he got into character for ‘Swan Song’
00:55
Peter Billingsley to reprise 'Ralphie' role in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel