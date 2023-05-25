Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity04:43
UP NEXT
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough00:29
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows02:39
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research05:05
Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin’s celiac disease diagnosis06:58
Did Ozempic tap into a potential addiction cure?05:43
Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings06:10
Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?04:50
TODAY's Al Roker shares pic of new knee following surgery03:52
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks03:43
Peloton's Ally Love joins TODAY show as a contributor06:45
Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health03:08
First-of-its-kind brain surgery saves baby before birth08:41
Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home03:25
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’05:56
Author shares how to combat our biggest insecurities03:45
Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief02:52
Teen opens up to Carson Daly about managing anxiety08:13
Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation05:22
Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity04:43
Fitness guru Jillian Michaels opens up about her serious back jury where she fractured her spine. She then shares three training techniques to promote longevity.May 25, 2023
Now Playing
Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity04:43
UP NEXT
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough00:29
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows02:39
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research05:05
Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin’s celiac disease diagnosis06:58
Did Ozempic tap into a potential addiction cure?05:43
Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings06:10
Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?04:50
TODAY's Al Roker shares pic of new knee following surgery03:52
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks03:43
Peloton's Ally Love joins TODAY show as a contributor06:45
Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health03:08
First-of-its-kind brain surgery saves baby before birth08:41
Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home03:25
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’05:56
Author shares how to combat our biggest insecurities03:45
Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief02:52
Teen opens up to Carson Daly about managing anxiety08:13
Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation05:22