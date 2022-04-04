IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14 ways to shake up the everyday, from beauty to fashion and more

  • Tinx shares what she learned from being cheated on in TODAY All Day special

    01:06
  • Now Playing

    Jill Martin, Tinx and Tracy McMillan rewrite the rules for finding love

    24:56
  • UP NEXT

    Relationship expert Tracy McMillan explains the 'fastest years of a woman’s life'

    01:46

  • Jill Martin talks re-engagement on new TODAY All Day special

    02:33

  • Tour Melissa Joan Hart’s unique Tennessee home

    15:22

  • ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley reveals favorite scene with Jonathan Bailey

    06:01

  • Tour Christy Carlson Romano’s beautiful Texas home

    12:42

  • Preview this year’s Oscar nominations and categories

    49:58

  • Seth Meyers shares with Jenna the books that make him and his kids laugh the most

    12:49

  • Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s candid conversation with 'Groundskeeping' author Lee Cole

    24:22

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’

    25:03

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • On the Money: Relationships and Money

    23:16

  • Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’

    03:52

  • Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

    00:50

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more

    25:00

  • Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy

    24:58

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

TODAY

Jill Martin, Tinx and Tracy McMillan rewrite the rules for finding love

24:56

Jill Martin, digital creator Tinx and relationship expert and author Tracy McMillan explore modern love in “The New Rules for Finding Love,” sharing how the pandemic has impacted dating and relationships and dissecting trending dating topics like catfishing and kittenfishing.April 4, 2022

  • Tinx shares what she learned from being cheated on in TODAY All Day special

    01:06
  • Now Playing

    Jill Martin, Tinx and Tracy McMillan rewrite the rules for finding love

    24:56
  • UP NEXT

    Relationship expert Tracy McMillan explains the 'fastest years of a woman’s life'

    01:46

  • Jill Martin talks re-engagement on new TODAY All Day special

    02:33

  • Tour Melissa Joan Hart’s unique Tennessee home

    15:22

  • ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley reveals favorite scene with Jonathan Bailey

    06:01

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All