Jill Martin talks re-engagement on new TODAY All Day special
In a preview for her TODAY All Day special "The New Rules for Finding Love," TODAY's Jill Martin opens up about her decision to get engaged to her fiancé, Erik Brooks, for a second time.April 1, 2022
Jill Martin talks re-engagement on new TODAY All Day special
