Jill Martin shares the new rules for finding love

After a tough breakup in 2021, Jill Martin is now happily re-engaged to Erik Brooks. Now, Martin is sharing the lessons she learned along the way, sitting down with Tracy McMillan and Tinx to rewrite the rules to finding your right person.
April 4, 2022
