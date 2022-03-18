IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen

11:00

Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products that will change the way you cook in the kitchen as well as products that will help guide you to the ultimate relaxation mode. The kitchen products include a spice grinder, silicone spurtle set, waffle maker and towels, while the spa day essentials are a plush robe, slippers, Hand Feet duet and a polish kit.March 18, 2022

Shop the show here!

