Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood04:57
Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination04:40
Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant05:37
Now Playing
Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding00:46
UP NEXT
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping00:59
Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg premiere ‘American Song Contest’ Monday Night01:18
End of an era: Maury Povich to end show after more than 30 years00:49
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book08:07
Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library04:03
The Rolling Stones set to record music with new drummer01:00
Steven Spielberg, Roger Federer donate to Ukraine relief00:53
‘Dune’ cinematographer explains the use of light in the sci-fi fan favorite04:25
Nominees who could make history at the 2022 Oscars05:29
‘The Power of the Dog’ production designer takes us through crafting the set03:51
‘West Side Story’ costume designer reveals deeper meaning behind the wardrobe05:03
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ makeup designer on transforming Jessica Chastain05:12
Mikey Day hosts a round of ‘Is It Cake?’ with Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver05:03
Patrick Schwarzenegger on latest projects, moving back home in pandemic03:42
‘CODA’ cast on deaf representation and the making of the film08:34
Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver surprise retired educator03:23
Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding00:46
Wedding planning for TODAY’s Jill Martin is in full swing! To make her fall nuptials even more special, her father got ordained so he could officiate her marriage to fiancé Erik Brooks.March 21, 2022
Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood04:57
Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination04:40
Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant05:37
Now Playing
Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding00:46
UP NEXT
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping00:59
Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg premiere ‘American Song Contest’ Monday Night01:18