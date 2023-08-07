Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy
TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin and her surgeon Dr. Elisa Port sit down to talk about Jill’s health journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing surgery. She details her diagnosis, her surgery, and the importance of getting genetic testing. “Preventively to do this is so much better than battling cancer,” Martin shares.Aug. 7, 2023
