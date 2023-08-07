IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin on journey after cancer diagnosis: 'It just sucks'

05:50

TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin and her surgeon Dr. Elisa Port sit down to talk about Jill’s health journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy. She opens up her journey so far and how hard it is for her family members to see her in this state. “It just sucks,” Martin says.Aug. 7, 2023

