Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey

TODAY’s Jill Martin Brooks opens up about her life since being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer and her decision to continue working. She also shares a powerful message urging viewers to get tested. “Don’t put it off. The alternative is worse,” she says.Oct. 4, 2023
