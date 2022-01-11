Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries
TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin tells the stories behind some of her favorite female-founded brands making their mark in health and wellness, while also providing access to TODAY-exclusive deals. Jill also shares her curated list of small businesses to shop and support right now.Jan. 11, 2022
Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries
