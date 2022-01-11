IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Making changes in 2022? 14 Amazon finds to help reach your goals

  • Now Playing

    Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries

    25:03
  • UP NEXT

    The cast of ‘Euphoria’ teases the biggest changes of season two

    06:33

  • Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress

    05:40

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most

    04:41

  • Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:47

  • ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ voice actor reflects on the holiday film

    06:20

  • Director Baz Luhrmann reflects on the casting and making of ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    11:44

  • Al Roker explores 3 sweet holiday food traditions | Family Style

    24:55

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts

    25:03

  • Alison Sweeney previews ‘Days of our Lives’ Christmas movie

    05:01

  • Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy

    04:43

  • Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Sabrina’ and talks ‘Mistletoe in Montana’

    06:59

  • Nutty for nuts? Make these irresistible mandel bread cookies | Saucy

    07:31

TODAY

Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries

25:03

TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin tells the stories behind some of her favorite female-founded brands making their mark in health and wellness, while also providing access to TODAY-exclusive deals. Jill also shares her curated list of small businesses to shop and support right now.Jan. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries

    25:03
  • UP NEXT

    The cast of ‘Euphoria’ teases the biggest changes of season two

    06:33

  • Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress

    05:40

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most

    04:41

  • Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All