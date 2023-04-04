IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

29 Amazon fashion finds to boost your spring wardrobe — starting at $2

  • Ohio school district tests out 4-day week to avert teacher burnout

    05:36

  • Scientists release video of deepest living fish ever recorded

    00:27

  • Leonardo DiCaprio testifies at Fugees rapper Pras Michelle’s trial

    00:30

  • Nashville police reveal Covenant school shooter fired 152 rounds

    00:43

  • Meet the crew for NASA’s first moon mission in more than 50 years

    03:14

  • UConn Huskies’ Jordan Hawkins talks NCAA Championship win

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Jill Biden’s plane diverted back to Denver after aircraft issue

    00:18
  • UP NEXT

    Former aide to ex-Maryland governor dies in fugitive manhunt

    01:33

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered and transmitted intelligence: report

    01:54

  • Former president Donald Trump prepares to turn himself in

    06:26

  • ‘Birdgirl’ author on leading the flock of environmental activism

    04:04

  • NASA set to name crew for first return to moon in 50 years

    02:56

  • Coach Kim Mulkey on LSU’s women’s basketball championship win

    04:16

  • Family of University of Idaho murder victim honors son

    02:25

  • Saudi Arabia announces plan to cut oil production

    00:28

  • 50 years since first cellphone call, engineer looks back at milestone

    03:09

  • Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old files suit against school board

    06:28

  • Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday just one day after leaving hospital

    01:57

  • Nearly 100 deadly tornadoes touch down from Iowa to New Jersey

    04:13

  • Trump campaign says it's raised more than $5M since indictment

    02:19

TODAY

Jill Biden’s plane diverted back to Denver after aircraft issue

00:18

A plane carrying first lady Jill Biden was forced to return to Denver after an aircraft issue during a flight to Michigan. The plane landed safely and no one was injured.April 4, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Ohio school district tests out 4-day week to avert teacher burnout

    05:36

  • Scientists release video of deepest living fish ever recorded

    00:27

  • Leonardo DiCaprio testifies at Fugees rapper Pras Michelle’s trial

    00:30

  • Nashville police reveal Covenant school shooter fired 152 rounds

    00:43

  • Meet the crew for NASA’s first moon mission in more than 50 years

    03:14

  • UConn Huskies’ Jordan Hawkins talks NCAA Championship win

    03:10

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All