    Drunk JetBlue pilot had blood alcohol level 4 times legal limit

TODAY

Drunk JetBlue pilot had blood alcohol level 4 times legal limit

A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane’s cockpit in Buffalo on Wednesday after a TSA worker noticed he might be drunk. Police say he was given a breathalyzer that registered more than four times the legal limit. He told authorities he has seven or eight drinks before he got on the plane. The pilot may face federal charges.March 3, 2022

Jet Blue pilot who was removed from cockpit told officials he'd had 7 or 8 drinks

