Jet Tila shows how to make classic Pad Thai from home

Chef Jet Tila joins TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna to share a classic Pad Thai recipe from his new book “101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die.” He says not boiling the noodles is key to avoiding them from getting soggy. Chef Tila also advises making the sauce and refrigerating it up to 3 days in advance.
Jan. 25, 2022
