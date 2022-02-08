Jessie Diggins talks history-making medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint
Team USA skier Jessie Diggins made history on Tuesday after winning a bronze medal in the women’s individual cross-country sprint event. The Olympian joins TODAY to talk about the moment she crossed the finish line, saying, “I actually wasn’t sure that I had definitely gotten the bronze, so I was a little bit scared to celebrate."Feb. 8, 2022
