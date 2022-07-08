Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship

- Now Playing
Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship01:10
- UP NEXT
Jessica Alba talks about the future of her beauty company, Honest01:08
Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano08:06
Jeff Goldblum talks emotional cast reunion on ‘Jurassic Park’02:55
Jon Favreau on new series ‘Prehistoric Planet’, creating Baby Yoda08:34
Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood08:14
Emma Thompson talks navigating activism in the spotlight02:19
John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing08:21
Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’07:26
Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’07:45
Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'07:24
Sam Rockwell on ‘American Buffalo’ nearly not getting to Broadway00:59
Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life07:59
Janelle Monáe talks feeling carefree for the first time in her career00:56
Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight08:13
Sienna Miller talks stepping into her role in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’01:47
Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role07:37
The hit show Jane Lynch asked a studio to put her in at age 1201:12
Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption06:52
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’08:04
- Now Playing
Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship01:10
- UP NEXT
Jessica Alba talks about the future of her beauty company, Honest01:08
Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano08:06
Jeff Goldblum talks emotional cast reunion on ‘Jurassic Park’02:55
Jon Favreau on new series ‘Prehistoric Planet’, creating Baby Yoda08:34
Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood08:14
Play All
Play All