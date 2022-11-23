IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: SodaStream for $49, InStyler hair tools and more up to 76% off

  • Inside what it takes to bring Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to life

    02:01

  • Worried about Thanksgiving plans going awry? Follow these tips

    03:55

  • X-ray shows live tabby cat inside checked luggage at JFK airport

    00:35

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

    00:25

  • Biden administration extends federal student loan payment pause

    00:20

  • Caught on camera: US military plane strikes flock of birds

    00:24

  • Officials offer tips to avoid flu, COVID, RSV amid holiday gatherings

    02:11

  • Weather expected to cooperate for Thanksgiving holiday

    01:19

  • These are the best and worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving

    02:23

  • Airlines aim to avoid Thanksgiving travel chaos with hiring spree

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Two bombings in Jerusalem kill at least 1, injure 18

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Gunman opens fire in Virginia Walmart, killing at least 7

    02:08

  • Thanksgiving Day no-nos: Hoda and Jenna share their pet peeves

    03:32

  • WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announce new reality series

    04:04

  • Freshman makes history as first woman to play D1 varsity baseball

    00:45

  • Idaho murders: Police expand search area, first victim laid to rest

    02:21

  • Biden pardons turkeys Chocolate & Chip in Thanksgiving tradition

    00:45

  • UN Security council condemns North Korea’s latest missile test

    00:20

  • Car smashes through Apple store in Massachusetts, killing 1

    00:21

  • Health experts warn of flu and RSV risk at holiday gatherings

    02:26

TODAY

Two bombings in Jerusalem kill at least 1, injure 18

00:30

At least one person has been killed and nearly two dozen wounded after explosions at two bus stops in Jerusalem went off during the busy morning rush. It marks the first attacks on Israeli civilians in six years. Israeli police say Palestinian militants are to blame.Nov. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Inside what it takes to bring Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to life

    02:01

  • Worried about Thanksgiving plans going awry? Follow these tips

    03:55

  • X-ray shows live tabby cat inside checked luggage at JFK airport

    00:35

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

    00:25

  • Biden administration extends federal student loan payment pause

    00:20

  • Caught on camera: US military plane strikes flock of birds

    00:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All