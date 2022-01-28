IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

Jerome ‘The Bus’ Bettis heads back to Notre Dame to finish his business degree

Twenty-seven years after Jerome Bettis earned his nickname “The Bus” in college, he is heading back to Notre Dame. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Anne Thompson meets the NFL star who talks about the experience and why it’s important for him to finish his business degree.Jan. 28, 2022

