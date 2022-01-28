Jerome ‘The Bus’ Bettis heads back to Notre Dame to finish his business degree
Twenty-seven years after Jerome Bettis earned his nickname “The Bus” in college, he is heading back to Notre Dame. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Anne Thompson meets the NFL star who talks about the experience and why it’s important for him to finish his business degree.Jan. 28, 2022
